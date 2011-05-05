Cross Cultural Romance

The Music of When Harry Tries to Marry

by

Music can be an essential aspect of filmmaking. Even silent movies were never really silent but were accompanied by live musicians. However, contemporary soundtracks are often tossed together like a careless salad—the choices dictated by publishing rights, not whether the songs are emotionally right.

Fortunately, Indian-American director Nayan Padrai wanted to choose carefully when picking the music for his cross-cultural romantic comedy, When Harry Tries to Marry. The soundtrack CD reveals an ear for the tasteful yet sharp-elbowed pop end of alternative. Songs by Sarah Sharp, the June Junes and other contemporary bands could easily glue themselves to memory; Padrai also incorporates the moody shimmer of Indi-pop of Shreya Goshal, the Bollywood drama of Udit Narayan and the dance floor-filling electronica of Small*Star.