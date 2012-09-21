A Delicate Romance

×

AsNathalie, Audrey (Amelie) Tautou with the dark, curious eyes is the radiantheart of Delicacy. A French comedy that shows how romance can transfigure evena rainy night into a time of splendor, Delicacy also includes its measure of sadnesswhen Nathalie’s husband (and love of her life) dies in a car accident. Althoughshe has no conscious desire to fill the emotional hole left by his death, sheimpulsively kisses a co-worker, the schlubby Markus (Francois Damien, France’sanswer to Chris Elliot). It’s an awkward start to an awkward romance, withMarkus feeling entirely inadequate and Nathalie feeling loyal to her past. InDelicacy, love can light the most unlikely circumstances, albeit the loomingEiffel Tower presents an ideal setting for its story. “She allows me to be thebest possible version of myself,” Markus says of Nathalie, and that’s one ofthe best possible definitions of love. Delicacy is out on Blu-ray and DVD.