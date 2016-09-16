‘Denial’ in Real Life

You might have seen the trailer for Denial: Rachel Weisz, playing historian Deborah Lipstadt. is challenged in public by writer David Irving (Timothy Spall) who demands proof that the Holocaust really happened. The story is true, and climaxed in a British courtroom where the judges affirmed the reality of the Holocaust in the face of Irving, one of its prominent deniers.

Lipstadt will speak about the persistence of anti-Semitism—as well as her much-publicized clash with Irving—in a 7 p.m., Sept. 20 lecture at Cardinal Stritch University, 6801 N. Yates Road. The event is free and open to the public.

As for the movie, Denial had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and will probably open in Milwaukee in late October.