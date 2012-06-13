Elfman in Black

Composer Danny Elfman is most closely associated with director Tim Burton, for whom he has written scores for <em>Batman</em>, <em>Ed Wood</em> and many other films. But Elfman has also worked for other filmmakers. He scored the original <em>Men in Black</em> back in 1997 and returns to the comical alien hunters with the music for <em>Men in Black 3</em>, out on a Sony Music CD. <em>MiB3's </em>clever wrinkle is time travel, hurtling Agent J (Will Smith) back to 1969 to save Agent K (Josh Brolin dong an impression of a young Tommy Lee Jones) from death. Elfman, who employs the full orchestral grandeur of Franz Waxman and other composers from Hollywood's golden age, engages his rock influences on some <em>MiB3</em> tracks to suggest the swinging sounds of a groovier era than now.