Ethel Barrymore never never wanted to go to Hollywood. As Kathleen Spaltro reveals in her new biography, the leading lady of 1920s Broadway didn’t really want to be a stage actress, either. Barrymore’s aspiration to become a concert pianist was thwarted by a combination of family pressure and financial necessity. She came from an acclaimed clan of thespians and like her better-remembered brothers, John and Lionel, followed in the family business. As for finances, her “money woes were chronic.”

Spaltro’s Ethel Barrymore: Shy Empress of the Footlights traces her formative influences amidst a family usually on tour and absent from her childhood. Ethel’s raising was delegated in part to the nuns of a Philadelphia convent school, where she “received steady nurturing and a sense of security.” They encouraged her love of music, before her family forced her to move to New York and help earn their keep on stage. According to Spaltro, she “felt that an acting career was less her destiny than her doom.” However, she excelled in the family trade and became a star.

Her roles in a batch of silent movies for New York studios in the 1910 were not born of love or interest in the new medium. “Ethel hated making movies and tolerated filming only to ease financial pressures,” Spaltro writes.

No Future?

By the 1930s, her stage career declined alongside her health. She drank heavily and grew erratic in public. Critics and audiences turned on her, and the IRS wrote off part of her tax debt because, as the agency declared, she had “no future on the stage.

However, she refuted F. Scott Fitzgerald’s assertion that “there are no second acts in American lives.” With her theatrical career in twilight, she reluctantly joined her brothers in Hollywood. She thought None but the Lonely Heart (1944) would be a one-off but stayed on, discovering that she liked the Southern California climate. The Oscar she won for Best Supporting Actress in Lonely Heart, along with her recognizable family name, insured a stream of work in Hollywood. She received three more Oscar nominations before retiring in 1957, cast in the roles of dignified older women with notable appearances in Portrait of Jennie (1949) and Deadline-USA (1952).

She preferred acting on radio and television to film because those low-budgeted, deadline driven performances were sequential, just like stage acting. Bedeviled through the end of her life by money problems, she never became a concert pianist and is chiefly remembered for her work in the movies, a medium she disliked. As depicted in Spaltro’s biography, her life wasn’t tragic as much as frustrating.

Ethel Barrymore: Shy Empress of the Footlights is published by University Press of Kentucky.