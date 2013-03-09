Frankie Latina’s Snap Shot

Director Frankie Latina and screenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot , through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latina hopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this spring. Mark Borchardt, who appeared in Latina’s previous film, Modus Operandi , will star along with Danny Trejo ( Heat ) and Kumar Pallana ( The Royal Tenenbaums ).

Latina has been active in filmmaking since the late ‘90s and has enjoyed critical and audience acclaim for his hard-edged thrillers. After playing the festival circuit, where it scored a spot in the American Film Institute’s Film Festival, Modus Operandi was released on DVD by the prestigious Kino Lorber label. Although the lure of success has tempted many artists to leave their hometowns, Latina is committed to Milwaukee.

“Everyone in Milwaukee is so incredibly supportive of independent filmmakers and will go out of their way to accommodate you anyway they can—as long as you don’t schedule your shoot when the Packers are on TV,” Latina says. “Not being in New York doesn’t bother me. I feel like Woody Allen and Martin Scorsese have covered their city pretty well and as long as Mitchell International stays in business, LA’s only a few hours away. I can’t wait to show the world how breathtaking our great city can look on film with beautiful shots of the Wisconsin Gas Building, City Hall, the Domes, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Hoan Bridge.”

The Kickstarter video staring Latina & Trejo can be seen

on the Kickstarter campaign page for Snap Shot :

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1770961594/help-frankie-latina-produce-his-second-film-snap-s