Great Films ‘On Location’

Expand "On Location: Cinematic journeys to the world's most iconic film locales" by Cathy Whitlock

Characters? Dialogue? Of course—but sometimes movies are also about the setting. Settings can be almost as much a character as the human actors. As Cathy Whitlock writes in On Location, “A great film or television series isn’t only about what happens; it’s about where it happens.”

On Location visits settings from three dozen films and series as well as the location-grounded oeuvres of directors such as Pedro Almodovar (Madrid) and Federico Fellini (Rome). Rome gets two chapters, with one dedicated to Roman Holiday (1953), the film that made Audrey Hepburn a star. On Location is a coffee table book whose visual presentation includes movie stills along with photography showing how those settings look today and little history-tour guide lessons. The Spanish Steps seen in Roman Holiday? Those 135 stairs were completed in 1726 and overlook the cafes and shops of the fashionable Via dei Condotti.

The author has written for The Hollywood Reporter and, but perhaps her years with Conde Nast Traveler are more evident throughout On Location. Movies can be travel from our seats and we often watch them to escape our reality, not confront it. Who wouldn’t want to visit the French Riviera after watching To Catch a Thief? And even if the glamorous Riviera of 1955 has been smudged and trampled into just another tourist stop, Alfred Hitchcock’s movie preserves a sense for what once might have been.

Whitlock makes several apt choices, including pairing Anthony Minghella’s brightly colored The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) with the black and white Netflix remake, Ripley (2024). Same New York and Italian settings, very different moods. On Location: Cinematic Journeys to the World’s Most Iconic Film Locales is published by Epic Ink.