Helen Morgan’s ‘Showboat’ and ‘Applause’

Although deemed a one-trick pony by some critics, Helen Morgan enjoyed a long career as a dancer, singer and actor, performing on stage, on radio and in Hollywood. In his new biography, Christopher S. Connelly finds Morgan everywhere he looks in American popular culture from the 1920s through her death in 1941. She often presented herself as a torch singer but offstage, he writes, “she was a delight, giggling through life with a sly glance and an outrageous pun.”

Morgan’s career began to roll in the chorus of a traveling show, Frivolities of 1920. Vaudeville and other revues followed, and favorable press opened the door in 1923 to movies—not Hollywood at first, but a New York indie before moving on to Paramount and Fox’s East Coast studios. They were bit parts, and the stage still was still her home. She was already a rising star in 1927 when cast as Julie in the Broadway sensation Showboat. Connelly calls it “perhaps the greatest score ever written for the musical stage,” and it undoubtedly ranks with the triumphs of American theater.

Universal studio purchased the rights to adapt Showboat as a silent picture in 1929 just as talkies were hitting the screens. Scrambling for a clue, Universal decided to add a sound prologue featuring Paul Whiteman’s orchestra and Morgan singing “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man.” She hated the way she looked and—worse yet for a singer—sounded through the tinny recording technology. But the ill experience didn’t dissuade her from the movies. She was back on the sound stage that same year for a cinematic milestone, Applause.

The film’s director, Rouben Mamoulian, was trained in theater but insisted that films must be more than stage plays recorded by cameras. The cumbersome, noisy technology of the first talking pictures reduced cinema to stiffly staged productions as actors hovered over a single hidden microphone in each scene. Among other breakthroughs, Mamoulian essentially invented multitrack recording with multiple microphones for Applause. Morgan was the film’s star, playing a faded burlesque queen, and her name was a box-office draw.

She continued working on stage, radio and a stream of movies, most of them forgettable aside from Universal’s memorable remake of Showboat (1936) with a cast that also included Irene Dunne and pathfinding African American singer Paul Robeson. Connelly’s exhaustive research extends beyond the expected filmography to include a “stageography” tracking dates for every show she performed and even a “radiography” of her broadcasts.

Helen Morgan: The Original Torch Singer and Ziegfeld’s Last Star is published by University Press of Kentucky.