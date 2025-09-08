How Blumhouse Launched ‘Horror’s New Wave’

The monsters encountered in a good horror story or film can prompt us to think as well as feel. And the best monsters? The scariest? Other people? No, scarier still: Ourselves.

Blumhouse has been among the most consistent producers of horror films this century. In his introduction to Horror’s New Wave, an illustrated account of the company, founder Jason Blum writes that terror is only one emotion triggered by a successful horror movie. The other is empathy. He cites Blumhouse’s most widely impactful film, Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017). What’s it like for a Black man thrust into a subtly discomforting white setting. “Get Out crystallized for me what Blumhouse was mean to do: create the best conditions for an artist to give the audiences something they didn’t know they wanted,” he writes.

Needless to add, good horror can also provide a way for audiences to address anxiety. Witness Blumhouse’s seminal The Purge (2013). In this near future story, America’s ruling party imposes a national holiday on which all crimes are legal, even murder. The carnival of chaos is intended as a release valve for social tensions. Wealthy LA businessman James Sandin (Blumhouse regular Ethan Hawke) feels relatively safe behind his elaborate home security system, but like all systems, failure is inevitable—with deadly consequences in this case. Like most of the book’s chapters, The Purge entry includes synopsis and exegesis, a brief history of cinematic dystopias, statements by writer-director James Demonaco, Ethan Hawke and Blumhouse president Couper Samuelson on the franchise that emerged in The Purge’s wake and lots of color photos.

In the chapter on Truth or Dare (2018), director-cowriter Jeff Wadlow says that in making a movie, “you’re making the experience an audience has when they perceive your film through the filter of their own lives.” Working on modest budgets, lunch money compared to the cash Hollywood sinks into superhero extravaganzas, Blumhouse has cultivated audiences and earned a lot of money at the box office by identifying the things that scare us deeply.

Horror’s New Wave: 15 Years of Blumhouse is written by Dave Schilling and published by Simon Element.