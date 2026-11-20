Expand "Star Trek: The Original Voyages" by Kyle Newman, Jeff Bond and Official Star Trek Licensed

“The popularity of Star Trek is really a mystery to me,” William Shatner states in the forward to Star Trek: The Original Voyages. In trying to explain that mystery, the book’s authors, Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond, contextualize the show’s origins in the tumultuous ‘60s. Star Trek’s “vision of a diverse, united, and enlightened future was both subversive and a salve.” They add that the series “gave its viewers hope, not just in technology, but also in the enduring possibility of moral progress.”

The Original Voyages is a coffee table book. True to its subtitle, A Visual History, it’s chockful of colorful images: storyboards, cast and crew photos, snapshots of models and merch, lobby posters and advertisements from many places and marketing tie-ins (Kraft marshmallows on the final frontier?).

In between all the visuals is a text worth reading about a show that almost never happened with a concept that refused to end when cancelled by the network. Newman and Bond point to an overlooked fact. Although its ratings were low according to the era’s ranking formula, Star Trek averaged 9.57 million viewers per week, “far larger than most streaming hits today.” It gained fans from the start, whose numbers swelled once the series went into syndication in the early ‘70s (where I discovered it on after-school, late afternoon local television). “For many viewers,” the authors contend, “especially girls and minorities, it offered representation and forward-thinking ideals” rarely seen in formulaic ‘70s TV. Mimeographed fanzines proliferated. Next step: the Cons.

Star Trek: The Original Voyages takes the phenomena through the feature films of the ‘70s and ‘80s that reunited Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhuru and the gang on the bridge of the Enterprise. Newman and Bond explore the roots and branches, from Gene Roddenberry’s background flying B-17s to the many ways the series’ messages were communicated by fan networks. The authors quote astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson: “Star Trek represents an optimistic future we can believe in. That’s why it has endured. That’s why it matters.”

Star Trek: The Original Voyages is published by 10 Speed Press.