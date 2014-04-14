Little Feat Live

Nearly two years to the day before his surprise death by heart attack, Lowell George led his band in concert on a warm summer afternoon in the Netherlands. Live in Holland 1976 is a DVD/CD document of that performance before a large, appreciative and probably stoned audience at the outdoor Pinkpop festival. The music from that day has never been released but the songs are familiar to Little Feat fans.

Nowadays, Little Feat might be considered a jam band for their long instrumental breaks, with guitar and keyboard solos rattling around inside the grooves and extending forever. The band was hard to categorize in their day and remain so: they shared some DNA with Southern rock but sounded nothing like Lynyrd Skynyrd; they were funky but the dial was set to low simmer rather than burn. On record they drew from every strain of Southern music—country, gospel, blues, New Orleans R&B. On stage that day in 1976, they sounded a little like a phrase from one of their signature songs, “Rock and Roll Doctor”: “boogie with a country beat.”