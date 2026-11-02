Lord of the Rings: ‘There and Back Again’

Harvey Weinstein’s fingerprints are all over the films of the ‘90s and ‘00s. His ties to what became Peter Jackson’s trilogy of movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” are among the many topics addressed by a gaggle of interviewees in a new book about that trilogy, There and Back Again.

British journalist Sam Moore (The Guardian) conducted some 100 interviews with cast and crew, and when key figures such as Jackson or Viggo Mortensen were unavailable, he plucked quotes from the archives. As he explains in the prologue, Tolkien’s saga engendered ? a Beatles-scale fandom with tales of good and evil and the misty lands between that “taught many of its readers about friendship and greed and the importance of the natural world.”

Jackson and his screenwriters were fans and wanted to honor Tolkien’s work. The increasingly reclusive English medievalist was doubtful over the movie offers that came during his lifetime. According to Moore, Tolkien found Disney’s productions “disgusting.” Plans and treatments that knocked around Hollywood for decades eventually fell into the hands of producer Saul Zaentz., who was having trouble getting The English Patient on its feet. When Weinstein gained a stake in th property after he came to Zaentz’s rescue (Moore doesn’t explain how) and began negotiating with Jackson, then a relative newcomer to Hollywood but part of Miramax’s stable of rising talent.

Weinstein seemed excited by the concept of filming the Rings (his brother Bob hated the idea) but ran into budget problems (Bob suggested killing three of the hobbits). And as former Miramax exec Jack Lechner told Moore, the amount of preparation and minute staging mean that Weinstein couldn’t “do his thing, which is to charge in like a bull in a china shop and remake it all.” Miramax eventually passed the project to New Line, while keeping a share of the profits.

New Line “had a culture of risk” in the ‘90s but even so, they surprised Jackson by greenlighting a complete trilogy, not a one or two-parter, that would follow Tolkien’s saga as much as possible in the medium of film.

According to production manager Grant Major, Jackson never called the trilogy a “fantasy” and preferred to think of it as “historical fiction” from a parallel world. Almost all the Middle-Earth artifacts were fashioned by hand for the film—the fabric, the pottery, the glass, the cutlery. Minaiatures and built sets were preferred over CGI. The result was, as Moore writes, “a lived-in, authentic universe full of goblins, orcs, and hobbits.”

There and Back Again: The Unofficial Oral History of the Lord of the Rings Films is published by Atria/Simon & Schuster.