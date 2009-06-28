Lucille Ball Specials

Everyone remembers Lucille Ball from her 1950s TV show, I Love Lucy, but her career began years earlier in movies and continued on television for two more decades. A pair of her 1970s TV specials, Lucy Gets Lucky and Three for Two, will be out on DVD, June 30. The programs date from the final years before cable, when regularly scheduled network series were suspended for occasional evenings in favor of star-studded one-offs. In Lucy Gets Lucky, the spunky red head stops at nothing to gain admission to Dean Martins sold-out show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The more ambitious Three for Two is a sequence of mini-marital comedies co-starring a still commanding Jackie Gleason.