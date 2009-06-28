Lucille Ball Specials

Everyone remembers Lucille Ball from her 1950s TV show, I Love Lucy, but her career began years earlier in movies and continued on television for two more decades. A pair of her 1970s TV specials, Lucy Gets Lucky and Three for Two, will be out on DVD, June 30. The programs date from the final years before cable, when regularly scheduled network series were suspended for occasional evenings in favor of star-studded one-offs. In Lucy Gets Lucky, the spunky red head stops at nothing to gain admission to Dean Martins sold-out show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The more ambitious Three for Two is a sequence of mini-marital comedies co-starring a still commanding Jackie Gleason.