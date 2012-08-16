Memories of Hollywood Past

<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the work they accomplished and their insights into life and art, which remain valid.<em> Something's Gonna Live</em> focuses on art directors Robert Boyle (<em>North by Northwest</em>), Henry Bumstead (<em>The Sting</em>) and Albert Nozaki (<em>War of the Worlds</em>) along with storyboard illustrator Harold Michelson (<em>The Graduate</em>) and cinematographers Haskell Wexler (<em>Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?</em>) and Conrad Hall (<em>In Cold Blood</em>). </p> <p>Raim often brings these men back to the scenes of their great accomplishments, whether the Paramount backlot or the wharf at Bodega Bay, where <em>The Birds</em> was shot. They are an unfailingly charming, occasionally melancholy lot, especially when pondering the vagaries of time. They point out many things that were right about Hollywood pre-1980, from the smallest detail (they knew how to make a room look old and worn) to the larger concepts (literal-minded films provide too much information, leaving nothing to the imagination). </p> <p><em>Something's Gonna Live</em> is a treat for anyone who loves classic movies. </p>