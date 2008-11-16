Mystery Lover

by

By some accounts Agatha Christie was the best selling author of the last century and her murder mysteries have often been adopted into movies and television shows.

“Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a nice sampler culling from recent British TV productions. Included are one episode from the superb Hercule Poirot series starring the incomparable David Suchet; one from the stylish but campy 21st century adaptation of Miss Marple (featuring a slightly batty Geraldine McEwan); a couple episodes of a charming 1980s series set in the Roaring Twenties called “Tommy & Tuppence”; and an odd one-off, “The Pale Horse,” adapted from a late Christie novel and staged in ‘60s Swinging London.

The episodes featuring Poirot, Miss Marple and Tommy & Tuppence are taken from larger DVD box sets devoted to those popular sleuths. As a stand-alone production, “The Pale Horse” is harder to come by on video. “Agatha Christie: Mystery Lover’s Collection” is a good stocking stuffer for a season when retreat from the world’s harsher realities into a more comforting realm of mayhem sounds just right.