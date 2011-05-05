Nicole Kidman's Teen Years

Nicole Kidman began her career playing an Australian Molly Ringwald knock-off in inexpensive but decently shot antipodean teen flicks. Her second movie, BMX Bandits (1983), is out on DVD and is surprisingly good fun.

Call it Breakfast Club on wheels if you'd like, or Disney from Down Under: Kidman plays the fresh faced gal pal of a pair of high-spirited cycle jockeys who cross paths with a gang of heavily armed bank robbers. The plot is tissue thin, but director Brian Trenchard-Smith capably moves the story along through the ocean-side Oz settings. The '80s synth pop soundtrack is nostalgic—even if the tunes never made it across the International Date Line. Kidman's fetching smile lights the screen.