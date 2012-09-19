Paul Simon Live

×

PaulSimon is a gracious performer before an appreciative hometown audience on Livein New York City. Recorded in 2011 at Webster Hall, the CD-DVD package isfocused on Simon’s long solo career and is a reminder of the globe-trottingscope of his musical ambition. The show begins with the percussive New Orleansstrut of “The Obvious Child,” slips into the moody East Indian modes of“Dazzling Blue,” the blues rock of “So Beautiful or What,” the easy-does-it skaof “Mother and Child Reunion” and the zydeco of “That Was Your Mother.”Rounding out the concert is a pair of gems from the Simon & Garfunkel era,“The Only Living Boy in New York” and “The Sound of Silence.”