Psychedelia on Cable

InDecember, Milwaukee Cable Access Channel 14 will run an hour-long feature onPlasticland, inducted earlier this year into the WAMI Hall of Fame. The band’sfounding members, Glen Rehse and John Frankovic, are guests on “Viewers Voice,”a program hosted by Sharon Rhode and Barbara Wagner.

Plasticlandachieved a measure of worldwide acclaim during the 1980s as one of the mostcreative and well grounded of that era’s psychedelic revival bands. Aside fromrecounting their experiences from that period, Rehse and Frankovic discusstheir long history together, especially their formative progressive group fromthe ‘70s, Arousing Polaris.

Includedin the hour-long program is rarely seen video footage from the ‘70s, ‘80s andearly ‘90s. Especially eye opening is Arousing Polaris 1977 performance onMilwaukee Public Television, which reveals a band utterly outside the Midwestnorm in those days. A guitarless trio decked out in outrageous Carnaby-cum-glamwear,their music suggested Soft Machine with a touch of the Incredible String Band.Fastforward to 1981: Plasticland’s appearance on NYC’s “Uncle Floyd Show” waspsychedelic with a punk aesthetic.

Closingthe show is a performance by Plasticland’s present-day lineup at the 2015 WAMIAwards ,shot by local music veteran (and “Viewers Voice” technician) MarcFerch.

Formore information, visit, http://www.matamedia.org/