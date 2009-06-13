Americana fans will be interested in much of the material found on “The Queens of Country,” a three-DVD set (out June 30) featuring performances a trio of important country singers, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. The Cline footage comes from the documentary “Sweet Dreams Still,” which included many television appearances from the 1950s in the company of Ernest Tubb and other country stars of the time. Her voice, rueful and joyous depending on the song, was irrepressible amid the haystack trappings. High points of Parton’s 1976-77 TV series include strong performances alongside two of the era’s leading women of country rock, Emylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. Lynn is represented in a narower register, singing religious songs as a guest on the ‘70s-era “Wilburn Brothers Show.”