The Rutger Hauer Kidnapping

Startling to anyone who loved <em>Blade Runner </em>is seeing Rutger Hauer as an old man in <em>The Heineken Kidnapping</em>. Makeup may account for some of the changes, but the creased and lined face Hauer gives to the brewing tycoon Alfred Heineken is a marker of time's passage. He is also the main reason to see this drama, loosely based on the actual kidnapping of the multi-millionaire in 1983. The criminals seem callow and the opportunities for making them sympathetic are squandered. Hauer endows Heineken with great interest, portraying a ruthless man with a conscience, who emerges strong yet damaged from his experience of being held in a dark cell for weeks. <em>The Heineken Kidnapping</em> is out on Blu-ray and DVD.