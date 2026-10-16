Shirley Clarke’s Passionate, Radical Filmmaking

Expand "Shirley Clarke: The Passionate Life and Radical Works of an Exceptional Filmmaker" by Laurence Kardish

Shirley Clarke received her first (16mm) camera as a wedding gift. The marriage failed but, already in motion as an aspiring modern dancer, Clarke began making short films of other dancers. They were “underground” movies, screened not in theaters but at Greenwich Village gatherings. Somehow word got out and soon enough, Clarke won an Oscar nomination for The Connection (1961) and an Academy Award for her documentary Robert Frost: A Lover’s Quarrel with the World (1963). The nods from Hollywood were a curious addition to a career steeped in the avant-garde.

Clarke finally receives a comprehensive overview of her life. Author Laurence Kardish states his view in his biography’s title, Shirley Clarke: The Passionate Life & Radical Works of an Exceptional Filmmaker.

Clarke was dyslexic and claimed to lack “sequential memory.” As a result for her “passion for something nonverbal … something kinetic,” she was drawn to the fluid movement and milieu of modern dance, working under Martha Graham and other prominent proponents. She painted a little and hung out with New York’s abstract expressionists.

However, her memorable accomplishments occurred behind the camera—or with her camera. John Cassavetes borrowed Clarke’s Bolex to shoot his pathfinding underground film, Shadows (1959). Afterward, she found documentary or verité work in a variety of settings. Her Skyscraper (1959) innovatively recorded the rise of a new building in Manhattan, the visuals accompanied with music by jazzman Teo Macero and the poetry of John White. It earned a prize at the Venice Film Festival and an Oscar nomination.

Despite the Oscar for her Frost documentary (commissioned for public television), Clarke is probably best remembered for The Connection (1961), her staging of Jack Gelber’s Living Theatre play, a wrenching look into the lives of New York junkies and jazz musicians. The film breaks down a conceptual wall by including a filmmaker, as if this was a documentary, shooting footage as the others shoot up. The dingy set contains a multidimensional conception of misery, addiction and the possibility of transcendence. Several noted jazz musicians, including Jackie McLean, perform.

The biography’s author was a film curator at the Museum of Modern Art and swam the same ‘60s New York circles as Clarke. Kardish provides illuminating cultural context for Clarke’s life and work, including a description of the Chelsea Hotel where she lived, a dwelling also inhabited in those years by Bob Dylan, Chet Baker, Arthur C. Clarke, Leonard Cohen and Janis Joplin.

Shirley Clarke: The Passionate Life & Radical Works of an Exceptional Filmmaker is published by University Press of Kentucky.