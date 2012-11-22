Silver Linings Songbook

Nowadays, soundtracks tend to be of little interest beyond the context of their films. Sure, the music from The Dark Knight Rises effectively maintains the story’s mood, but who wants it as the soundtrack for their lives? The Silver Linings Playbook CD from Sony Music is an exception. The music for the new comedy by director David O. Russell ( Flirting with Disaster ) begins with a title track by the always-capable Danny Elfman, whose composition moves with soft propulsion like the montage of a surprising dream. Most of the soundtrack is filled with previously released tracks, an unusually well selected pan-generational array ranging from nostalgic Hawaiian twang (Les Paul & Mary Ford) and charming ‘60s pop (Stevie Wonder) to catchy contemporary rock (Eagles of Death Metal) and snappy beat-powered pop (Jessie J). It tracks well on the car CD player, flowing easily as a soundtrack for everyday life.