Super Hero or Super Nerd?

Despite an often-puerile screenplay and a sledgehammer's subtlety, a good idea and an excellent cast power Super (out now on DVD and Blu-ray). In his film debut, Rainn Wilson (“The Office's” dweeby Dwight) plays a lovelorn loser, an unhappy man who just lost the one thing he could be proud of—his marriage to a desirable woman (Liv Tyler). Incensed by her new boyfriend, a hipster drug dealer played with easy, greasy smugness by Kevin Bacon, he goes from a revenge fantasy of the impotent to a real avenger by transforming himself into a monkey wrench-wielding super hero called the Crimson Bolt. As his crusade against crime revs up, he finds a sidekick, the clerk at a comic book store (Ellen Page). The humor is crude but the point is clear: beware unhappy casualties of bad pop culture and toxic religion.