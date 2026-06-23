Talking with Director Sydney Pollack

Expand 'Sydney Pollack: Collected Interviews', edited by Patrick McGilligan and Paul Cronin

Sydney Pollack (1943-2008) was a director who wanted to say important things and say them entertainingly. The filmmaker behind They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, The Way We Were and Jeremiah Johnson is the subject of a new collection of interviews wherein he spoke on topics relating to filmmaking, Hollywood and the world.

Edited by film historians Paul Cronin and Milwaukee’s Patrick McGilligan, Collected Interviews includes press interviews and public forums with the director from 1970 through 2007. Pollack’s conversations reveal his knowledge of the business as well as the art and craft of moviemaking. He spoke of everything from setting budgets to choosing camera lenses. Pollack was fascinated by human complexity. There were no “mustache-twirling villains” in his movies, but characters malformed by society made frequent appearances.

Critical of many political and social situations, he often addressed his concerns indirectly by setting his films in the past. He liked working within genres—Three Days of the Condor was a spy thriller and a critique of the CIA—while making occasional movies—they Shoot Horses, Don’t They?—that fit comfortably in no genre.

Scripts, he said, are “not the primary means of communication in film.” Expository prose should be unnecessary or minimized in a visual medium where words often play a supporting role. Pollack taught acting in New York before apprenticing in television and had the ability to draw the best from his casts. Robert Redford and Burt Lancaster were regulars. With They Shoot Horses, he gave Jane Fonda her first dramatic role.

On the evidence of Collected Interviews, Pollack was smart, articulate and a master of his craft. Sydney Pollack: Collected Interviews is published by University Press of Kentucky.