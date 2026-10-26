Expand "The Secret Hitchcock" by Nat Segaloff

With the 2026 centennial of Alfred Hitchcock’s first film, writers and publishers have been motivated to revisit the life and career of one of the last century’s great and most influential directors. Several authors have relitigated the charges raised in Donald Spoto’s The Dark Side of Genius, (1983), an assault on the director’s character that was the standard biography until historians questioned Spoto’s motives and methods.

Nat Segaloff takes a different path with The Secret Hitchcock. Despite the salacious-sounding title, Segaloff examines, as his subtitle tries to explain, How Hollywood’s Legendary Director Lived through Cary Grant & James Stewart. Segaloff’s thesis is that Hitchcock, secure as a filmmaker but insecure as a person, was “inordinately talented at expressing himself through others.” He focuses on how Hitch encoded himself in performances by two actors whose public images were as unlike each other’s as they were unlike the director’s, Cary Grant and James (Jimmy) Stewart.

By the time Hitchcock worked with Stewart in Rope (1948), the stammering innocent from the heartland had returned from dangerous wartime service a mature, nuanced actor. He was ready to undertake complicated roles. Grant’s cultivated persona of wrinkle-free charm presented interesting challenges in his first films for Hitchcock. In Suspicion (1940), Grant’s sunny glamor cast deep shadows. In Notorious (194), he played a seriously conflicted character.

Unlike many golden age Hollywood directors who did their best with whatever the studio handed them, Hitchcock assumed control early on. All his classic films were, to some degree, emotional autobiographies whose consistent obsessions included beautiful blond women, voyeurism and fear of police. He camouflaged “his personal fears, loves, hatreds and frustrations,” as Segaloff writes, through his male leads. With Grant, Hitchcock found a fellow English expat who concealed his unease under a well-constructed façade—and Hitch loved to imagine himself as a handsome ladies’ man! With the mature Stewart, the director could express vulnerability.

The psycho-biographies are plausible, the descriptions of the process behind the films Hitchcock made with Grant and Stewart are fascinating for movie buffs even if those stories have been told before. Segaloff brings a discerning critical eye to his project, making The Secret Hitchcock a fine addition to the lengthening shelf of books on the director.

The Secret Hitchcock: How Hollywood’s Legendary Director Lived through Cary Grant & James Stewart is published by University Press of Kentucky.