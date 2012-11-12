Treasures for Kids

One of the pleasures for parents entertaining their kids with the Scholastic Storybook Treasures DVD series are the familiar voices from film and television narrating the animated shorts. The latest Scholastic release, “Robot Zot: My First Collection Vol. 4,” features the voices of Zach Braff, Mandy Patinkin and others. Visual variety counts as another pleasure. Each short movie on the three-disc collection is animated in a style reflecting the illustrated stories that were their source. A little sly satire can sometimes by discerned, and the English subtitles are always on, helping children associate written words with their sounds. “Robot Zot” is suitable for ages two through six.