Trust, Not Tobacco

The glamour Big Tobacco once possessed has been reduced to soot and ash by a string of revelations over the industry's deceitful, dangerous practices and marketing. The documentary by director Charles Evans Jr., <em>Addiction Incorporated</em>, explores that corruption through the testimony of Victor J. DeNoble, a scientist (hired by Philip Morris to develop a “safe cigarette”) turned whistleblower. <em>Addiction Incorporated's</em> soundtrack music, by the New York-based Ugandan artist Samite, forms the basis for the artist's new CD. On <em>Trust</em>, Samite developed the themes he composed for the movie into longer compositions, positioning East African melodies for thumb piano into a world music context with the aid of onetime Paul Simon guitarist Tony Cedras and other musicians. Proceeds from <em>Trust</em> will be donated to Musicians for World Harmony, a non-profit promoting music therapy in conflict regions.