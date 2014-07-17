Filmmaker Paul McComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissance person for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as a low-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and National-Louis universities.

One of the Milwaukee native’s performance projects, Unplugged , is a one-hour program of memorable songs and moving scenes drawn from his novel of that name. The story concerns a troubled young alt rocker and rape survivor, Dayna Clay, and her struggle to overcome depression, come to terms with her childhood traumas and secure a hard-won inner peace.

A recipient of the Mental Health Association’s Distinguished Service Award and a National Leadership Council member for the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), McComas recently received a citation from State Senator Lena Taylor for his work.

McComas will perform Unplugged with singer Maya Kuper as Dayna, backed by guitarist Mike Holden and drummer Tim Buckingham, at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, 2819 N. Richardson Place. The free concert will be held at 2 and 7 p.m., July 28 with sales of merchandise benefitting Neighborhood House and RAINN. For more information, go to PaulMcComas.com.