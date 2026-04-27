What’s Leonard Maltin Cooking for Movie Night?

Expand 'Family Movie Night Menus' by Leonard Maltin and Jessie Maltin

Leonard Maltin was one of America’s most familiar film reviewers in the ‘80s and ‘90s. He was a genial face on “Entertainment Tonight” and author of the annually updated capsule review collection, the Movie Guide, a roadmap through the forest of VHS and DVD releases in the golden age of the video store.

Since 2016, Maltin and his daughter, Jessie, have cohosted the weekly “Maltin at the Movies” podcast. Father and daughter have now teamed up for a book, Family Movie Night Menus, coupling descriptions of 25 popular movies from the 1920s through the 2000s with recipes they deem appropriate for each. Forget popcorn. How about “poison candy apples with Disney’s Enchanted (2007)?

Leonard was always the everyperson’s film critic, utterly unacademic, unbeholden to grand theories and easy to read as a tourist brochure. Family movie nights in the Maltin household provide inspiration for the movies included in Family Movie Night Menus. The book opens with a Charlie Chaplin classic, The Kid (1921), described as “a great place to start” when exploring the Little Tramp’s oeuvre. After all, it has few of those quaint title cards “because the action speaks for itself in every scene.” For snacking with The Kid, the Maltins chose pancakes, a dish featured in a beloved scene from the film. “Brown on both sides and serve hot,” they advise.

One of Leonard’s attributes was the pleasure he obviously found in the movies and the Maltins are having fun here. In their recipe for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), they stress that their “indulgent cupcakes” can be frosted with “your choice of flavor.” Would Mr. Wonka fly into a rage if you picked vanilla? Expecting scones for Mary Poppins (1964)? The Maltins offer pineapple upside-down cake instead, because Miss Poppins “deserves something silly and delicious.” Occasionally they go with the expected territory, as in their “doggone-good gumbo” for Sounder (1972).

Tying together the plot summaries and kitchen directions is an educational mission. The Maltins aren’t “pretending that the twenty-five films in this book are the best of all time,” offering them only as “good movies you can enjoy as a family and talk about afterwards.”

Family Movie Night Menus: Recipes & Films for Unforgettable Times together is published by TCM/Running Press.