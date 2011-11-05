William Shatner, Star Trek's First Captain

Star Trek has become one of the world\'s most successful stories and in its evolving screen iterations, the various models of the starship Enterprise have known five captains on the command deck. The original helmsman, William Shatner, wrote, directed and narrated The Captains, a series of discussions between him and his successors. Although it wobbles into self-indulgence and mutual congratulation, The Captains is interesting for its look at the chemistry that kept the series afloat. All of the captains had solid backgrounds in theater and were able to work quickly under grueling production schedules. Some idolized Shatner while growing up and others barely knew of him before signing up. Patrick Stewart, arguably the most memorable of the later captains, didn\'t want the job and only accepted it because he assumed it wouldn\'t last more than one season. To his eventual delight, he served for six.

The Captains is out on DVD.