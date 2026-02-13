Wuthering Heights Endures

According to the filmography at the end of the first installment of Female Filmmakers Collection, there have been 15 adaptations of Wuthering Heights. Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel was the source for British silent picture, followed by talking versions in several languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Urdu, French and Tagalog. The most familiar adaptation remains the 1939 version by Hollywood director William Wyler.

English filmmaker Emerald Fennell chose Wuthering Heights to launch a new book series, the Female Filmmakers Collection, with an eye to the release of her adaptation of the novel this week. As Fennell writes in her forward to this edition of Brontë’s classic, Wuthering Heights “was—and remains—Not for Everyone.” Even a brief perusal of Brontë’s text will validate Fennell’s description of the author as “all grain, all splinters. She gets under your skin.” Wuthering Heights is truly “maddeningly strange,” a weird and wild love story. The brooding Yorkshire countryside is almost a character, not just a setting, amplifying the tempestuous relations between Catherine and Heathcliff.

Female Filmmakers Collection promises to be a series of books curated by women directors. This edition of Wuthering Heights includes an appendix on Alice Guy (1873-1968), the first female filmmaker and an important (overlooked until recently) force in the earliest days of cinema. Female Filmmakers Collection is published by Simon & Schuster.