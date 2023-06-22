11th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies

× Expand Image via Marcus Theatres Grateful Dead Meetup 2023

Take a trip back in time and reunite with some old friends as the Grateful Dead returns to theatres. On June 22 and 24, you can join the “Grateful Dead Meet-up at the Movies 2023,” which showcases the band’s June 22, 1991, concert from Chicago’s Soldier Field. On a Saturday night in front of 60,000 fans, the Dead played what is often considered one of the best shows of the era, featuring favorites like “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing in the Band,” “Terrapin Station” and “Dark Star.” See it at your favorite Marcus Theatres location!

Click here for tickets and information