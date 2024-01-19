A Sneak Peek into Milwaukee Film's 2024 Black History Month Program

× Expand MKE Film Black History Month banner

Milwaukee Film is gearing up for its sixth annual Black History Month celebration, promising an engaging showcase of films carefully curated by its renowned Black Lens program throughout February. As the curtains rise on the series, many are getting ready to immerse themselves in a tapestry of narratives that focus on rich and raw voices, celebrate resilience, and embrace the vibrant legacy of the Black experience on the big screen.

Milwaukee Film is a non-profit champion of cinematic artistry, devoted to captivating, enlightening and unifying our local community. Recognizing cinema’s potent ability to bridge societal gaps, in 2014, they initiated the Black Lens program. The visionary endeavor focused on spotlighting the narratives of Black filmmakers. In 2019, the program dedicated the entirety of February to a curated series of films and events titled Black History Month. These selections purposefully provoke discourse, celebrate cultural richness and foster a profound sense of unity within the diverse community.

Scheduled screenings will feature a diverse range of titles, including the 1992 cult classic romantic comedy Boomerang, led by Eddie Murphy, followed by a retrospective talkback on the portrayal of Black romance and kinship on screen. Invisible Beauty, a compelling documentary, sheds light on an untold chapter in the fashion industry's fight for racial diversity, chronicling the journey of Bethann Hardison, a pioneering Black model, modeling agent, and activist. Also included is Know Your Place, the directorial debut of Zia Mohajerjasbi, exploring the journey of a young Eritrean- merican boy as he confronts the realities of change and loss.

Vibrant Futures

Marquise Mays, the Black Lens programmer, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming milestone 10th-anniversary celebration, stating, “This film series is dedicated to the theme of reclamation—reclaiming ourselves, our stories, our genres, and our vibrant futures. The purpose extends beyond mere acknowledgment; it's about embedding ourselves firmly into the fabric of cinema.” He highlighted the array of films, ranging from the opening night's presentation of Beyoncé’s concert film Renaissance, to the poignant British feature film Girl, which delves into the yearning of girlhood between a mother and a daughter, and the exploration of challenges faced by Black farmlands in Gaining Ground.

Deiva Motley, community programming coordinator, emphasized the significance of Black Lens in captivating audiences for a decade, aiming to take back narratives and identities. “For Black History Month 2024, the programming is focused on reclaiming our stories, exploring our identities, and looking to the future,” said Motley. “Marquise and I hope to make the Black Lens audience that has shown such excellent support for the last decade proud of what we can offer in February.”

The original artwork for the event, crafted by Milwaukee-based artist Liv Burks, celebrates the liveliness and resilience of the culture by showcasing a range of bright colors and exciting shapes in her work. “This artwork serves as a celebration of blackness, highlighting the multifaceted nature of identity and the joy that comes from embracing one's heritage.” It symbolizes the strength of black individuals and communities, serving as a celebration for identity.

The film series aims to celebrate the past, reclaim overlooked aspects of existence, and inspire an imaginative journey towards a luminous future in cinema-making. Milwaukee Film's commitment to uplifting Black filmmakers and fostering dialogue through cinema remains at the heart of this Black History Month celebration, inviting audiences to engage, celebrate, and embrace the spirited narratives that define the Black experience on screen. So whether it's encouraging attendees to embrace the film's themes of pride and community by dressing in silver—a tribute to Beyoncé’s film’s stellar celebration of identity, or echo laughter in the halls with the humorous dialogue of Eddie Murphy’s 90s comedy-romance, there’s a little something for everybody. An event set to light up screens and hearts alike.

For more information and updates about the event, visit Milwaukee Film's official website and social media channels.

mkefilm.org/black-history-month-2024

Facebook: facebook.com/MilwaukeeFilm | Twitter: @mkefilm | Instagram: @mkefilm