Writer-directorRichard Kelly (Donnie Darko, Southland Tales) isn’t one to coddle hisaudience. He makes the movies that he wants to make and it’s our job to figurethem out. The Box is no different. It’s an ambitious, sometimes confusing,psychological thriller, with a fable-like premise that explores, among otherthings, the moral ineptitude of human beings.

It’s1976 and a package is dropped on the doorstep of Virginia suburbanites Norma (CameronDiaz) and Arthur Lewis (James Marsden), a married couple facing financialdifficulty regarding the education of their son, Walter (Sam Oz Stone). Normalater receives a visit from the foreboding Mr. Steward (Frank Langella), whocalmly explains the proposition on behalf of his elusive employer. If the Lewis’ decide to pushthe button, they will receive a million dollars, but someone they don’t knowwill die.

Normaand Arthur both struggle to make a decision. They first approach the box withapprehension, but soon begin rationalizing why they should or should not takethe money. Norma caves and you have your movie. As you would expect, the dealthey make with Mr. Steward is not all that simple, and although Norma andArthur are fundamentally good people, they must endure the consequences oftheir actions, which come in the form of zombie-like citizenry, encounters withsupernatural forces and an even greater moral dilemma.

Withsuch complex themes, the film is bound to get confusing, but it’s never boring.Kelly often struggles between spending too much time focused on obviousconcepts, while not allowing other themes adequate time to develop. He knowswhat he wants to say, but audiences may not necessarily follow.