Chasing After ‘The Stamp Thief’

The Nazis murdered millions of people and stole billions of dollars in property. Most famously, the Gustav Klimpt painting featured in the film Woman in Gold, robbed from its Jewish owners and finally restored to their heir after protracted legal battles. But the Nazis stole anything they could lay hands on, the jewelry and gold teeth of their death camp victims, even stamp collections.

The Stamp Thief is a strangely true story, a documentary on the search by the team of Jewish American filmmakers for a missing horde of (presumably) valuable stamps, (supposedly) hidden in the cellar of an apartment house in the Polish city of Legnica. Gary Gilbert, a “Seinfeld” producer-writer, assumed responsibility for organizing the cinematic search party with the help of co-producer Dylan Nelson (The Hollywood Complex) and co-producer and director Dan Sturman (Oscar-winner for Twin Towers, Emmy-winner for “Nanking”).

Perhaps the “Seinfeld” connection endowed this journey into Holocaust darkness with a light touch—or maybe it’s the oddness of the origin story itself. Screenwriter David Weisberg recalls his father, psychiatrist Paul Weisberg, repeating something a patient told him in therapy: that patient’s wife was the daughter of a Nazi officer at Auschwitz tasked with cataloging the stamp collections of Jewish captives. Rather than turn all of the stamps to higher authorities in the SS, that officer, identified as Rudolf Wahlman, stole some for himself. As Soviet forces advanced into Poland, he allegedly buried his collection in a zinc box in his cellar under the parquet bricks.

And then, the account of Nazi pillaging turns bizarre when Weisberg discover a four-page “plan of action” developed by his father with an old classmate, Alan Trustman, lawyer and screenwriter for The Thomas Crowne Affair and Bullitt. Resembling the treatment for a Hollywood thriller, the scheme involved a mission to Lidice to unearth the buried stamps and sell them to shadowy dealers for millions. In the ‘70s, when the plan was laid, it was mission impossible, given that Wahlman’s apartment building was enclosed within a Soviet military compound.

Weisberg brought the idea to Gilbert, a descendent of Jews fleeing persecution in prewar Poland, who said, “Why not?” Discovering that the apartment still stood, and that someone named Wahlman once lived there, Gilbert, Struman and Nelson launched an odyssey that involved illicit excavations in Poland and jaunts across the U.S. and Germany to Wahlman’s descendants. While in Poland, Gilbert toured Auschwitz in one of The Stamp Thief’s more solemn segments. However, his film is no Shoah and usually bounds along with the snappy pace of a sit com, albeit a situation grounded in grim reality.

Taking a page from the Iran hostage film Argo (or was it Trustman’s treatment?), Gilbert and company pretend to be filming a historical romance set in Lidice. The Polish film commission, the local film crew and the neighborhood’s residents had no idea they were actually shooting a documentary on their hunt for the stolen stamps. There are many comical mishaps. Gilbert doesn’t know how to operate the squealing metal detector, holes are dug in the cellar floor and refilled to prevent prying eyes from discovering their treasure hunt. “Lie as little as possible” was their maxim, but lie they did, even as Gilbert’s family members questioned the ethics.

Unlike the Trustman-Weisberg scheme, Gilbert intended to find the descendants of the stamps’ owners, a needle in a hayfield project complicated by the insistence of Polish laws that recovered “lost” property from the Nazi occupation belongs to the Polish state. As The Stamp Thief notes, 3 million Jews lived in Poland in 1939 and only 8,000 in 2019. The shops of Lidice were filled with handicrafts whose stereotypical Jewish depictions are reminiscent of the Blackface artifacts that once decorated American homes. Gilbert cuts away to show contemporary antisemitic demonstrations on Polish streets, including burning Jewish effigies. Polish law proscribes mentioning its citizens complicity with the Holocaust.

Without revealing too much of what happens next, let’s just say that Gilbert circles around cul-de-sacs and faces blind alleys. Curiously contradictory data points emerge, along with the uncertain role of Trustman, portrayed as a dubious figure who misdirects Gilbert and later claims that the Weisberg “plan of action” was none of his. When in desperation, Gilbert and company go public in Poland, they’re denounced by the public and threatened with prosecution. The penalty? Two years in prison.

“Is this story more about you than the stamps?” Gilbert’s daughter asks when the story ends. Maybe, but it was an adventure into the uncertainty of memory and the problems of nailing down facts as well as a metaphor on the danger of burying history. With the exception of his Polish co-producer

Sylwia Szczechowicz-Warszewska, the people Gilbert encountered in Poland have not come to terms with the darker chapters of their country’s past.

