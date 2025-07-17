‘CYCLE’ Documentary to Screen in Racine This Weekend

Expand Photo © Lionart Media CYCLE (film) Poster The poster for 'CYCLE'

“Sir, you’re telling us here to trust integrity, and a young man is dead, and there’s no footage.”

These words were said by a community member to Racine Police Chief Arthur Howell, regarding the killing of 18-year-old Ty’Rese West on June 15, 2019. West had been stopped by Mount Pleasant police officer Eric Giese for not having a bicycle light before being fatally shot.

The documentary CYCLE celebrates the life and legacy of West while following his family and community’s quest for justice. It is being screened at Washington Park High School in Racine—where West had been a student—Saturday, July 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

A panel discussion, featuring co-directors Laura Dyan Kezman and William Howell as well as several community voices, will follow the screening. The CYCLE trailer can be watched here.

Family Collaboration

CYCLE was made in close collaboration with Ty’Rese’s mother, Monique West. Howell affirms, “Monique is definitely the strongest of us all. She’s been a part of everything that we’ve done. Whenever she could travel, she went with us. It’s a very tight-knit family that we’re building.”

Ty’Rese West’s death took place on the same day as Racine’s Juneteenth celebration that year. “It was like an instant heartbreak,” Howell says. “His father and I were very close friends at that age, and he is a very spitting image of his father.”

Howell and fellow Racine organizers immediately called to action, demanding answers from the police, seeking justice for West. The community waited over 90 days for the decision to be made whether Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson would press charges against Giese. She ultimately chose not to.

Determined to keep his community galvanized, Howell sought out ways to not only help tell West’s story but get justice for the West family. “I received a message from a mutual friend between me and Laura, who let me know that she had a friend who was a filmmaker,” he recalls. “We met at a coffee shop, and everything took off from there.”

Rallying Cries

Kezman, also a Racine native, was just blocks away from where West had been fatally shot the night the tragedy occurred. She notes about meeting Howell, “When we really started unpacking the details of the story and the scope of what had happened, it started to feel less of a question and more of an inevitability that this was something we were meant to connect over.”

Filmed over five years, CYCLE touches on what had led up to West’s death, the circumstances in which it happened, the grief of West’s friends and family, interviews with legal experts, and the Racine community’s reaction and rallying cries for justice. A recurring spinning bicycle wheel, developed by animator Gab Gonzalez, serves as a motif for the story’s progression through the complexities of the legal system.

The documentary also explores the broader context in which West’s killing dwells regarding the racial disparities of police and carceral violence nationwide, as well as systemic failures within the realms of police accountability and legal protocol. Addressing these realities on a macro level, CYCLE finds Kezman and Howell traveling to Minneapolis the day after the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, as well to Kenosha following the shooting and serious injury of Jacob Blake by police officer Rusten Sheskey a few months later.

“This larger system has been at play since our country was founded,” Kezman elaborates. “We try to better understand why these incidents continue to happen with such regularity and such ease, and why that’s possible given the parameters of how our current system is structured.”

Wrongful Death Suit

Shown in the documentary is a filmed deposition by Eric Giese, who had his body camera turned off at the time he had shot and killed West. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by West’s family against Giese was ultimately settled in 2023.

Accessing legal records and files from the case, such as courtroom footage and body camera footage from the responding officer, was no easy task. Acquiring those materials was made possible thanks to subpoenas from the prosecuting attorneys representing Monique West.

“Nothing was handed to us,” Kezman confirms. “We had to go the length of filing our own lawsuits against Racine and Mount Pleasant for violating FOIA law. They were not forthcoming with any of the information.”

CYCLE premiered at the Milwaukee Film Festival on May 4, followed by a screening at the Brooklyn Film Festival in June, winning jury awards at both. Tickets for the Saturday screening can be purchased here.

Coinciding with the Racine screening is the launch of the CYCLE Impact Campaign, created by the filmmakers and the West family to help bring the documentary into different spaces as a catalyst for conversations around real policy change, community healing, and building partnerships with local schools and advocacy organizations.

“It is very culturally correct, from the music to the ambiance to the feeling you get from the community,” Howell attests. “Those things really help CYCLE transcend not only race but age as well. You have kids—eight, nine and ten year olds—with the same reaction as 70 or 80 year olds, and that’s mind-blowing to me.

He concludes, “CYCLE is built with the intention not only of being a guide but a psychological advantage for Black America that has never really existed in this manner.”