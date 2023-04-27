Guantanamo Documentary ‘We Are Not Ghouls’ at Milwaukee Film Festival

Sketch by Janet Hamlin 'We Are Not Ghouls' poster

The World Trade Center disintegrates in the opening frame of the documentary We Are Not Ghouls, followed by images of George W. Bush. “Anybody who harbors a terrorist is a terrorist,” he tells Congress during his War on Terror address. Those were heated moments in American history, and in the heat of war, ethics were suspended, and judgment calls were made in hatred.

We Are Not Ghouls’ director Chris James Thompson was previously known forThe Jeffrey Dahmer Files and an Emmy-winning short subject, “MECCA: The Floor.” We Are Not Ghouls screens at 6:30 p.m., April 30 at Times Cinema and 4:45 p.m., May 3 at the Oriental Theatre as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival.

The U.S. responded to 9/11 by occupying Afghanistan, the base from which Osama bin Laden planned the attack. Although the leaders of the ruling Taliban and their Al-Qaeda guests slipped away, many suspects were rounded up. Some were guilty of plotting against America. Others were in the wrong place at the worst moment, fingered by their enemies or framed by corrupt local officials for reward money.

Among the latter was a young man called Binyam Mohamed. We Are Not Ghouls focuses on him and the two attorneys he was given under the rules of the military commission that tried his case, civilian counsel Clive Staffon Smith and, especially, military counsel Lieut. Col. Yvonne Bradley. Mohamed was born in Ethiopia and came to London as a refugee with his parents. Left behind when they returned home, he fell into drug addiction and found salvation in the discipline of Islam. Unfortunately, he fell in with a radicalized mosque whose leaders advised him to follow his faith to Taliban-held Afghanistan. He may have been naïve, or he may have had a young man’s sense of tearing down the system that oppressed him. Even if he once harbored the desire to join the Taliban, no evidence surfaced that he ever did.

Photo by Jamie W. Carroll Chris James Thompson Chris James Thompson

We Are Not Ghouls reveals the toxicity of the rule bending, bounty hunting atmosphere as the U.S. and its allies rounded up suspects. Mohamed was arrested in Pakistan at Karachi airport for traveling under a false passport. As he tells it, an agent from MI5, Britain’s intelligence agency, offered tea but no sympathy. The U.K. washed its hands of the matter and handed him to the U.S., whose agencies shifted him from a black site in Morocco, where he was physically tortured under American oversight, to the infamous Black Prison near Kabul, where he was subjected to darkness, deprivation and noise intended to break him psychologically. By 2004, when Mohamed was ferried to Guantanamo, Bush had called all the detainees “killers” and the feckless Lindsey Graham declared they all deserved long prison sentences or death.

Bradley, Mohamed’s military counsel, receives much face time in We Are Not Ghouls. She is a Black, Bible-believing, Republican-leaning child of segregated Philadelphia. After graduating from Notre Dame law school, she entered the Judge Advocates General corps in preference to private practice. A believer in the rule of law, what she found to her surprise at Guantanamo was an extra-legal process that raised constitutional questions. In examining the case against her client, charged with plotting to bring a radioactive “dirty bomb” into the U.S., she discovered many discrepancies. An additional problem: the evidence against him was derived under torture. The pragmatic problem with the practice of torture is that its victims are likely to tell their inquisitors anything to stop the pain.