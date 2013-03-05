Home Movies/Out on Digital: Freaky Deaky, Africa and Diana Vreeland

× Expand Freaky Deaky

Freaky Deaky

Jackie Brown and Get Shorty are just two of the movies drawn from the writing of crime author Elmore Leonard. The latest, Freaky Deaky , is set amidst the radical chic of ’70s America and staged as a jokey set of riffs on blaxploitation, Dirty Harry , Chinatown and Austin Powers. Present are Leonard's double and triple crosses, but the real deal is the high and low style of an era that seems like so much fun—at least in hindsight.

Africa

Africa presents wildlife and majestic landscapes preserved in the amber of gorgeous cinematography. And along with the eye candy are many things to learn: the African continent includes a desert the size of the U.S., along with towering mountains and a vast savannah. David Attenborough resonantly narrates, providing the lions, elephants, lizards and rhinos with stories to tell. Night vision cameras reveal things seldom seen in older nature documentaries.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye has to Travel

Seeing the Ballet Russes during her Paris childhood shaped Diana Vreeland's imagination and led her to a life of high style balanced on the acute edge of modernity and history. Vreeland dressed Jackie Kennedy, edited Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue and partied with Andy Warhol, David Bowie and Jack Nicholson. The Eye has to Travel documents her imperious life, and the departed age of glamour she inhabited, with appropriate panache.