‘JessZilla’ Documents a Girl Chasing Her Boxing Dreams Against Great Challenge

Jesselyn Silva is a girl who knew what she wanted from the start. At age seven she tried on gloves and began boxing. By age nine she had a trainer, ex-professional boxer Don Somerville, and before long she won championships on her way to what she hoped would be a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. And then, in 2021, at age 15, she was diagnosed with DMG (Diffuse Midline Glioma), an aggressive, inoperable brain tumor. The biggest fight of her life had just begun.

The documentary on her life, JessZilla, streaming on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon and other sites, was produced by Milwaukee expatriate Benjamin Kainz. The film’s editor is also an ex-Milwaukeean, Katie Turinsky. After graduating from high school, Kainz studied psychology at the University of Minnesota and had no realistic expectations of a film career until he was invited to New York by another onetime Milwaukeean, Matt Ott, to help on a film shoot. “I felt really close to the crew and by the end of the film I had learned a ton from everyone on set,” Kainz recalls. “That convinced me to stick around in the city and try to work my way up in film.”

That was 12 years ago. Since then, he’s worked as a production assistant for movies and television. “I got people coffee, ran errands, and stopped pedestrians from walking in our shots on shows like ‘The Blacklist’ and films like Still Alice,” he says. He moved on to production in an ad agency “on a lot of commercial projects that were more like documentaries; featuring real people talking about why they liked X,Y,Z products,” he continues. While working at the agency, he met JessZilla’s director, Emily Sheskin. They worked on the film for eight years, trailing Jesselyn as she won fights with the encouragement of her dad, Pedro, and became an adorable presence on New Jersey TV talk shows. Kainz’s collaboration with Sheskin on Jesselyn’s life story began with a short film, “Girl Boxer” (2017), an attention getting production that elevated her to “Good Morning America” and “The Today Show.”

Infectious Determination

“Within the short, Jess talks about her dream of going to the Olympics and winning gold,” Kainz says. “Her love for the sport was so infectious and her self-determination to achieve her dreams was so unshakeable—we felt like it was almost a guarantee to happen. We bought in fully and decided we had to follow Jess' journey to the 2024 Olympics. That was the start to JessZilla, the feature film.”

And then, as her father Pedro says at the film’s beginning, “You think your plan is perfect … No, no, never goes like that.”

“The film evolved over the years as Jess grew up, but the biggest change from our initial plan was when Jess received an unexpected cancer diagnosis. The third act of our film follows Jess as she takes on her fight with cancer,” Kainz continues.

Sheskin and Kainz put the project on hold at one point, concerned that filming would be too invasive. “But it was Jess who persisted and asked to film again,” Kainz says, “because she had a new message to share with her audience. Jess said that she wanted to show people they could be brave in the face of scary things. So naturally we picked up filming again, wanting to honor her wishes. We also felt it was a really important story to tell.”

Fresh Eyes from MKE

As producer, Kainz employed the logistical skills he learned in film, television and advertising, and helped with everything from pulling permits to applying for grants. “An editor on a documentary project is really important, because there's so much more footage to go through than any scripted project. In the end we shot five-seven times a year, for six years. We needed someone with fresh eyes to be able to pick through what was good and what was worth cutting. I recommended Katie Turinski, a fellow Milwaukeean living in New York City whose resume is really impressive. Katie was incredible to work with and really made our film what it is,” Kainz insists.

JessZilla premiered in 2023 at Big Sky Film Festival and traveled the festival circuit, picking up awards before finding its way to streaming services.

The takeaway? “Though Jess and her family endured the unthinkable, her story isn’t about misfortune or harrowing loss. It’s an ode to a fearless fighter who, against all odds, never ever gave up,” Kainz says. “She lived her life with a lot of joy and happiness, and I believe the film equally has a lot of joy and happiness within. Through that, I hope people are inspired by Jesselyn’s approach to life. Whether it be her belief that nothing is too hard, or that you can face something scary head-on while having gratitude for every good moment you’re given.”

Kainz, Sheskin and her father Pedro established a fund in Jesselyn’s honor, Cure Childhood Cancer. The fund's purpose is to fuel research related to DMG; a condition that currently has no effective treatments. A portion of every rental or purchase of JessZilla is donated to the fund to support research.