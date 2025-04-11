Milwaukee Film Festival Brings Comedy, Drama and Documentaries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Film Festival Interior of the Oriental Theatre

The Milwaukee Film Festival returns this month with 15 days of programming at Milwaukee’s historic East Side cinemas, the palatial Oriental and the city’s longest-running neighborhood theater, the Downer.

As always, selections include comedy, drama and documentary features from around the world as well as short films and programming tracks representing Milwaukee and the Black and Latino diasporas.

“We are thrilled to bring another year of bold storytelling, community events, and cinematic magic to audiences at the 17th annual Milwaukee Film Festival,” said MF’s executive director, Susan Kerns. “This year’s lineup celebrates the power of film to inspire, challenge, and connect us.”

Among the features in the 2025 festival are enduring classics such as Nosferatu (1922), still the uncanniest vampire film ever made (with a score performed live by Anvil Orchestra); and Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), a time trip to the ‘80s starring Rosanna Arquette and Madonna (at the cusp of stardom). New releases include The Librarians, a documentary on the rising tide of book banning in the U.S.; and the sophisticated French romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life.

As always, there will be panel discussion, Q&As and other events. Individual film tickets for Milwaukee Film Members are available for purchase online starting April 14. General audiences can purchase individual film tickets online starting April 16. The in-person box office opens at the Oriental Theatre on April 18.

For more information, visit mkefilm.org. The Milwaukee Film Festival runs April 24-May 8.