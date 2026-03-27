Milwaukee Film Festival Returns to Oriental and Downer Theaters

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The Milwaukee Film Festival returns this year, April 16-30, at two East Side locations, the Oriental and Downer theaters. As Milwaukee Film’s executive director, Susan Kerns, put it at the festival’s March 24 media preview, the nonprofit is now “the caretaker of two important historical spaces” after purchasing Milwaukee’s oldest still-functioning cinema, the Downer, earlier this year. Artistic Director Cara Ogburn emphasized the “walkability of our film festival campus”—if the April weather holds.

This year’s Milwaukee Film Festival opens with the world premiere of Ueck, a documentary of the voice of the Brewers, Bob Uecke, by Milwaukeeans Steve Farr and Michael T. Vollmann. The festival’s closer, the musical comedy Power Ballad, stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

Altogether, the festival will screen 106 features and 138 shorts. Nearly half of the selections are by female filmmakers. There are nearly a dozen programming tracks including Art & Artists (documenting creativity), Black Lens (focused on African American experiences), Cine Sin Fronteras (on Latino experiences) and Cinema Hooliganti (genre films).

Documentary Festival Favorites draws from films recently debuted at Sundance and South by Southwest. Ogburn said that many are concerned with “freedom of the press, freedom of speech and constitutional topics” as well as climate change, AI, education and the health crisis in Gaza.

Wisconsin’s newly appointed Film Office director, Veronica Pope, armed with the state’s first film production incentives in many years, will hopefully be on hand for Cream City Cinema. The program track “puts Milwaukee films front and center. Milwaukee loves what Milwaukee makes,” Ogburn said. Full disclosure: I’m co-screenwriter of one film selected for Cream City Cinema, Floodgates, with a score by Violent Femmes’ cofounder Victor DeLorenzo and a cast of Shepherd Express alumni including actors John Schneider and Selena Milewski and director Eric Engelbart.

Milwaukee Film will also glance back at cinema history with a centennial screening of Buster Keaton’s extraordinary comedy, The General (with an original score performed live by Anvil Orchestra) and a return engagement of that festival party favorite, Jonathan Demme’s Talking Heads concert documentary, Stop Making Sense.

Individual film tickets for Milwaukee Film members are available for purchase online starting April 6. General audiences can purchase tickets online starting April 8. The in-person box office opens at the Oriental Theatre on April 10. For a tickets and more information, visit mkefilm.org/mff. For this year’s program book, click the full online program guide.