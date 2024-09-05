Milwaukee Film’s 2024 Dialogues Documentary Festival

× Expand Milwaukee Film Dialogues Documentary Festival

Milwaukee Film is thrilled to officially reveal the program guide for the 2024 Dialogues Documentary Festival online. The program guide includes a full schedule of film screenings and plenty of helpful information for festival attendees. Physical copies of the program book are available at various locales, including Milwaukee Film’s historic cinemas, the Oriental and Downer theaters.

Tickets will be available for purchase, by the general public, starting 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

“Our inaugural Dialogues Documentary Festival sets a high-water mark for future years,” says Cara Ogburn, Milwaukee Film’s artistic director. “These are some of the very best documentaries of the year, most not having screened yet in Milwaukee, and we’re thrilled to be able to use these films to bring vital discussions surrounding important topics to our audiences. We’re truly bringing the world of documentary into conversation with the city of Milwaukee,” she concluded.

Documentary selections include films from many nations addressing topics such as affirmative action, environmental awareness, homelessness, gentrification and the meaning of happiness.

Showtimes, tickets, and the full lineup of films, are available online now at www.mkefilm.org/ddf.

Keep checking film listings as the festival approaches to learn more about filmmakers, film participants, local experts, and others expected to be in conversation following the screenings.