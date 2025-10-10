Milwaukee Film’s Scareville Series

× Expand Milwaukee Film’s Scareville banner

When October lowers its dim veil over Milwaukee, the Oriental Theatre glows like a lantern in the fog. As the air turns sharper, the city feels charged with a spine-chilling sort of magic. Tucked away on Milwaukee’s East Side, the historic landmark, with its usual marquee that shines brightly like a relic of cinema’s golden age, now stands like a cathedral of celluloid, its ornate ceilings catching the spectral flicker of the projector, its gilded form guiding us from gold to gore.

Your Ticket to Terror

Inside, Milwaukee Film’s Scareville awakens—a month-long experiment in terror and taste. This is where fear takes form—not as something to escape, but something to savor—and as the month spits out its spook-factor with its color changing leaves and chilly winds, Milwaukee Film takes us on its own audacious journey with a 10-part film series full of fear, desire, and the delicious thrill of being just a little undone.

But it’s not just a Halloween lineup; it’s a sensory scale inspired by the Scoville heat index, that invites viewers to choose how deeply they wish to be burned as they taste horror in ascending degrees.

What is Scareville?

The series borrows its name from “the Scoville scale”—the scale which measures the spiciness of chili peppers—and offers a range of horror films ranked from mild to intense, allowing audiences to pick their desired scare level.

Milwaukee Film cleverly describes this on its website, saying: Scareville is a take on the Scoville scale, which is a scale of the hotness of various peppers. For October, we created a Scareville scale to pose the question to people: Are you brave enough to try them all?

The odd brilliance about ranking horror like heat is that it invites viewers from all flavors and backgrounds: some come for camp, others for carnage. Horror here acts as a spice that wakes the senses.

A mild scare tingles, a full-burn horror leaves you breathless, wide-eyed, and strangely alive, and while the film series challenges its audience to test their limits, it does so in a way that is refreshing and fun—because unlike the burning sensation of peppers on the tongue, the event does not ask its guests to prove their endurance for pain, but for intensity.

Make Haste, Make Way - The Films, The Line Up, The Selections

Monster House (2006) – Childhood dread, animated and alive, where a house isn’t just haunted—it hungers.

– Childhood dread, animated and alive, where a house isn’t just haunted—it hungers. Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) – A man becomes metal, a body twisting into steel, a visceral ballet of transformation.

– A man becomes metal, a body twisting into steel, a visceral ballet of transformation. Def by Temptation (1990) – The city’s night conceals a succubus who preys on desire itself; sin made cinematic.

– The city’s night conceals a succubus who preys on desire itself; sin made cinematic. Freaks (1932) – Real bodies, real difference, the circus of humanity displayed with raw, shocking tenderness.

– Real bodies, real difference, the circus of humanity displayed with raw, shocking tenderness. Cure (1997) – A detective chases death’s shadow in a labyrinthine Tokyo, where the line between hunter and hunted blurs.

– A detective chases death’s shadow in a labyrinthine Tokyo, where the line between hunter and hunted blurs. Raw (2017) – Hunger becomes monstrous; flesh calls to flesh, and innocence fractures under its pull.

– Hunger becomes monstrous; flesh calls to flesh, and innocence fractures under its pull. The House That Jack Built (2018) – A sociopath’s art is murder, and memory becomes a gallery of horrors exquisitely recounted.

– A sociopath’s art is murder, and memory becomes a gallery of horrors exquisitely recounted. Night of the Living Dead (1968) – The dead rise and the living panic; a claustrophobic dance of survival.

– The dead rise and the living panic; a claustrophobic dance of survival. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) – Rural dread, relentless and crude, a family stitched together by terror.

– Rural dread, relentless and crude, a family stitched together by terror. The Exorcist (1973) – Innocence possessed, faith tested, the ultimate struggle between the corporeal and the infernal.

Mild, Moderate, Mostorous

One may start at the shallow end, near the embers of the flames, with Monster House (2006), an animated neighborhood tale that turns childhood fear into a living, breathing thing. Others may find themselves jumping straight into the inferno with films like Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989), where flesh and metal collide in a fever dream of transformation, or Raw (2017), where appetite becomes its own kind of curse.

There’s a rhythm to this curation: a conversation between eras, continents, and temperaments of fear. From Freaks (1932), with its haunting humanity, to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), with its raw, unrelenting dread, each selection feels less like a screening and more like a séance. Even The Exorcist (1973) still hums with its old, blood-curdling power—proof that some horrors never lose their grip.

Scareville draws horror from around the world with its cultural range (Japanese, French-Belgian, American). If one were to find beauty in the eerie, they would discover that Scareville is perhaps less about fear and more about fascination, and most importantly, the art of being unsettled together. By featuring 10 films that each represent a different level of fright, Scareville combines flavors with dares. So whether you're a horror novice or a seasoned aficionado, there's a film for you.

Collecting Screams, One Stamp at a Time

And then there’s the fun of it all—the collector’s charm of the Scareville “passport!” To enhance the experience, Milwaukee Film provides physical “passport” cards at the Oriental Theatre box office, a pass inked with proof of their passage through the horror. Viewers can attend each screening, get their cards punched, and upon completing the series, post a picture of their filled-out card on social media and tag @mkefilm for a chance to win a spooky prize—though perhaps the real reward is the ghostly pride of survival.

There’s something oddly charming about this little aspect of the whole series. Here, attendees are able to claim a tangible memento of their cinematic journey, a physical reminder that logs each plunge into the dark. For horror enthusiasts, this idea can be hauntingly fulfilling. For some, it may exhibit itself as a badge of bravery, a token that functions as a mark of survival through the scariest screenings. For others, it may simply act as a satisfying experience—a small, punch-by-punch ritual that turns fear into fun, one that works as a spooky souvenir for the soul. And perhaps, for the nostalgic few, the sentimental wanderers, a relic of remembrance—the kind of keepsake one might find years later in a drawer, now a paper ghost whispering of old, autumnal Milwaukee nights, when the air trembled with delight and dread in equal measure.

Lessons in the Dark

There’s a peculiar comfort in choosing to be afraid. Horror, at its best, reassures many of us that fear isn’t the enemy—it’s a form of aliveness. At the Oriental, when the lights rise and the last scream fades, what lingers isn’t terror but gratitude: that we can confront our shadows, together, and walk back into the night still laughing. Maybe it’s the relief of facing darkness on our own terms, or the rush of exuberance thatfollows a perfectly timed scare.

In any case, Scareville reminds us about why horror matters. It reveals our fears, connects us, and offers catharsis. In the flicker of the theatre's screen, we surrender—heart racing, breath shallow—and find that fear, in this setting, can also feel like a tender embrace.

For all its monsters and madness, horror has always been a mirror, one where the forbidden finally gets to speak. And maybe that’s why, year after year, we return to the lush, darkened seats of the theater—to listen. cinema.

So if you find yourself near the Oriental this month, step inside. Let the projector hum, the shadows lengthen and the stories bite.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film website.