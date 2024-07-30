Milwaukee's Efforts to Address Homelessness Highlighted in New Documentary

Milwaukee's innovative approaches to addressing homelessness are highlighted in a new documentary by A Bigger Vision Films. Titled Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness, the film explores the efforts of 12 cities, featuring insights from service providers, individuals with lived experience and policymakers to present a comprehensive view on tackling homelessness nationwide.

The documentary aims to ignite community discussions on effective strategies to combat homelessness across the country. Milwaukee is showcased for its successful implementation of Housing First programs, a strategy that helped the city achieve the lowest unsheltered population per capita in the nation in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A special screening of Beyond the Bridge will be held on August 1 at the Varsity Theatre, 1326 W. Wisconsin Ave. Following the screening, a panel discussion moderated by Derek Mosley, Director of Marquette University Law’s Lubar Center, will take place. Panelists include James Mathy, Housing Administrator for Milwaukee County; Jeff Stingley, a participant in the film; Amy Linder, President and CEO of United Way; and Wendy Weckler, Executive Director of Hope House. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also join the conversation.

The event is open to the public, and attendees can RSVP for free at this link. More information about the film can be found at A Solution to Homelessness.

This screening is organized with the support of Marquette University, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and 3rd Street Market Hall.

In addition to the panel discussion, community members and leaders will have the opportunity to engage with the filmmakers. Don Sawyer, the director and producer of Beyond the Bridge and founder of A Bigger Vision Films, along with cinematographer and editor Tim Hashko, will be available for interviews, offering further insights into the making of the documentary and the stories behind it.