Milwaukee’s Political Convention Spawns Great Movie Memories

× Expand Photo © United Artists Henry Fonda in ‘The Best Man’ Henry Fonda in ‘The Best Man’

There are many reasons to believe, as I do, that “life imitates art.” A recent example is the raging fire destroying Lahaina, on Maui, in beautiful Hawaii, in August 2023. This eerily imitated 1961’s disaster movie, The Devil at 4 O’Clock, with Frank Sinatra and Spencer Tracy.

The same kind of twisting events also often happens in politics. And with Milwaukee about to host the Republican national political convention (July 15-18), it just might happen here. Think about it.

For example, history-conscious Hollywood long has produced big screen movies dealing with the ins-and-outs of political intrigue in America. Indeed, its collection of notable such films is mind-boggling. To wit: Advise & Consent (1962); All the King’s Men (1949); All the President’s Men (1976); The American President (1995); The Candidate (1972); Citizen Kane (1941); Recount (2008); Seven Days in May (1964); Show Me a Hero (2015) and many more. Each featured well-known stars.

Notwithstanding the continued vagaries of American politics today, the upcoming presidential nominating convention here brings to mind some incisive films spotlighting often mysterious convention activities and the people involved before, during and after such an event.

Leading the way were scorching vehicles such as the original version of The Manchurian Candidate (1962); Medium Cool (1969) and The Man (1972). Each was punctuated by the outstanding performances of its actors, including Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, Janet Leigh, Angela Lansbury, Robert Forster, Verna Bloom, Peter Boyle, James Earl Jones, Barbara Rush, Lew Ayres, Martin Balsam, Burgess Merdith, Wiilliam Windom, Janet MacLachlan, Georg Stanford Brown, Robert Doqui, Charles Lampkin, Patric Knowles and Jack Benny.

And of all the memorable lines in these films, perhaps the most notorious was by Burgess Meredith, in The Man. Expressing disgust with James Earl Jones becoming President by accident—and seeking a full term at the convention—he seethed: “The White House doesn’t seem near white enough for me, tonight.”

Best Film, Best Man

That said, the best political convention film, by far, was 1964’s terrific The Best Man. This remarkable tale of back-stage machinations surrounding a convention remains unsurpassed. Its diabolical, undercover arm-twisting, deal-making, infighting and intrigue is, indeed, the stuff big-time politics is made of.

Gore Vidal’s gritty Broadway play-turned-movie takes an unvarnished look into down-and-dirty convention activities. Scenes of noisy, partisan state delegations angling for power are presented, as driven men and women go all out to help their candidates gain their party’s presidential nomination.

Directed in black-and-white by Franklin Schaffner, this engrossing drama stars Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson, Edie Adams, Margaret Leighton, Lee Tracy, Kevin McCarthy, Ann Sothern, Shelley Berman, Gene Raymond, Richard Arlen, John Henry Faulk, William R. Ebersole, TV’s Howard K. Smith and Mahalia Jackson.

Fonda, as William Russell—an intellectual, wealthy, womanizing Secretary of State—seeks the endorsement of fatally ill former president (Tracy) at the Los Angeles convention. His chief rival, Sen. Joe Cantrell (Robertson), is up-from-the bootstraps, smarmy and also seeks Tracy’s support.

Egged-on by key advisors working the delegates, (McCarthy as Fonda’s upbeat campaign manager and Raymond as Robertson’s older brother) the rivals await the elderly Tracy’s decision at the Ambassador Hotel. Meanwhile, both contenders also try for backing by three minor candidates—Sen. Oscar Anderson (Arlen); Gov. T.T. Claypoole (Faulk), and Gov. John Merwin (Ebersole). But each withholds their choice until the second floor debate.

Heavily Favored

Fonda is heavily favored to secure his party’s nomination prior to a stunning turn of events. Robertson threatens to supply each state’s convention floor delegation with a hidden, year-old psychiatric report revealing his opponent suffered a nervous breakdown. When he also criticizes Fonda’s known adultery, the feisty Tracy—who favors no-holds-barred infighting by any serious candidate—says to Robertson: “Lotsa’ men need lotsa’ women.”

Questioning Fonda about his adultery, Tracy asks, “Did you write any letters?” Fonda says he did not, and Tracy smirks: “Good. Not what a careful man does.” Meeting with Robertson, Tracy chastises his tactics, saying he’d been ready to endorse him. An angry Robertson shouts down the ex-president, and leaves.

Not to be outdone, Fonda considers releasing information from a witness (Berman) to Robertson’s alleged homosexual activity during Army service in Alaska during World War II. Meanwhile, annoying female gossip columnist (Sothern) blurs things by haranguing each candidate and pushing to interview their wives as future First Lady—Fonda’s stately Leighton and Roberton’s sexy Adams.

At a glossy convention banquet prior to the first floor vote—highlighted by Jackson’s rousing gospel vocal—Tracy surprisingly declines to endorse either Fonda or Robertson, after initially favoring the latter. Hours later, as he lay in bed dying, Tracy (whose supporting actor role garnered an Oscar nomination) chastises the laid-back Fonda for indecisiveness.

Later, in a secret, face-to-face meeting, a confident Robertson presents solid evidence to debunk Berman’s lying claim, and suggests Fonda call their commanding general to confirm his story. He then pleads with Fonda to be his VP running mate, but Fonda declines and challenges Robertson to release the psychiatric report. Robertson backs down, but vows to keep on fighting for the nomination.

In a shocking finale, Fonda unexpectedly withdraws from the race and, to stop Robertson, releases his convention delegates. McCarthy is flabbergasted. Fonda informs Wisconsin—the next state to vote—that he now endorses California’s nondescript Merwin. With the floodgates open, each state delegation votes for Merwin as the party’s nominee for President.

The Best Man is unnerving and incisive and, with the upcoming convention here, should be watched on TV by Milwaukeeans.