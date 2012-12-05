×

While mentoring Martine (OliviaThirlby), a New York video artist visiting Los Angeles, Peter (John Krasinski),an “edgy” Hollywood filmmaker, develops more than a professional interest in her.Meanwhile, Peter’s therapist wife Julie (Rosemarie DeWitt) invites her ex-boyfriend,the grunge rock star Leroy (Dylan McDermott), to dinner (the atmosphere growsprickly). Leroy and Julie’s 16-year old daughter, Kolt (India Ennenga), has anerdy boyfriend, but she nurtures a crush on her step-dad’s assistant, David (RhysWakefield). She watches from her window as David presses a kiss on Martine,whose unconvincing hesitance dissolves easily. But Kolt never sees Peter thrustinghimself on Martine, David’s envy of Peter or her mother’s worst suspicions. Andthen there’s Kolt’s typecast Italian tutor, who obviously finds her attractive…

Nobody Walks depicts an almost farfetched tangle of emotions andhormones in a superficially casual environment where selfishness is the guidingprinciple, everyone gets hurt and double standards are rampant in oursupposedly enlightened era. “Complicated” is a word spoken more than once; “Menare such jerks” could be the moral if not for Martine’s penchant for flirtingwith disaster. Directed by Ry Russo-Young, NobodyWalks includes many small moments of good, understated acting in situationsof everyday anger, jealousy and intimacy.

Dec. 7-9, UWM Union Theatre.

Home Movies: DVD & Blu-ray

■ Inside John Lennon

Relying on interviews with hissister, the Quarrymen and Apple Records employees, this “unauthorizedbiography” rehearses the familiar facts of Lennon’s early life and wild ridewith the Beatles, skips quickly through the ’70s and concludes with hisassassination. Stressed is the importance of Julia Lennon, Paul McCartney andBrian Epstein; dissed are Aunt Mimi and Yoko. The ideas aren’t new but theinterviews come from sources less seen.

■ The Portrait ofa Lady

Crazy eyed, brusque Nicole Kidman plays heiress IsabelArcher in this adaptation of Henry James' novel of rich American expatriates in19th century Europe. But John Malkovich steals every scene as decadent aestheteGilbert Osmond, virtually rehearsing his future role as the tasteful sociopathin the superb, overlooked Ripley's Game.Jane Campion directed this opulent 1996 film with few missteps. The Portrait of a Lady is finally out onBlu-ray.

■ “Law & Order Criminal Intent: The Ninth Season”

Ross (Eric Bogosian) is murderedduring the first episode, Goren (Vincent D’Onofrio) goes rogue and Eames(Kathryn Erbe) lays down her badge. Well, it’s a two-parter, so lots canhappen. In season nine of Dick Wolf’s franchise, the Major Crimes Unitconfronts far-flung (and sometimes far-fetched?) cases, but the screenplays arebuoyed by the testy humor of the marvelous Jeff Goldblum, continuing in hisrole as Nichols.