Remembering Kirk Douglas

The recent passing of Kirk Douglas at 103 brought back very personal memories of the legendary actor along with Fletcher Knebel, the novelist and syndicated columnist with whom Douglas worked on the movie adaptation of Knebel’s Cold War thriller Seven Days in May (1964).

On June 21, 1988, in a New York Daily News column previewing the upcoming Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks heavyweight championship fight, I called 1949’s scalding Champion—with Douglas in an Oscar-nominated role as the doomed Midge Kelly—my all-time favorite boxing movie. Tyson went on to KO Spinks early in the first round.

Aware that Douglas was in the city at the time, I tried for an interview, but was told by his publicity people he was unavailable at his vacation retreat. Regretfully, I mentioned this in my column with, “Oh, well, maybe next time.” About 10 days later, to my astonishment, I received a typed personal letter at the newspaper, signed in ink by Douglas. Dated July 1, 1988, it said:

“Dear Mr. Carter: I just received your clipping of June 21. I agree with you. Midge Kelly would have been a great fighter -- if he had lived. Sorry we couldn’t get together, because I would have told you that my prediction would have been that Mike Tyson knocks him out in minute and a half! All best wishes, Kirk Douglas.”

I framed the letter to accompany my other vintage movie memorabilia. Among these are letters from the late Knebel, and his widow whom, with my journalist wife, Janice, I visited in 1986 at their beautiful, hillside Honolulu home near a villa housing deposed president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos.

Also present were two close Knebel family friends from Connecticut, Joe and Honey Wood, and their children. Among the subjects we discussed were Knebel’s upcoming book “Sabotage,” for which Janice had provided him some seagoing data he’d requested..

But the main topic of the evening was the 74-year-old Knebel’s idea for Seven Days in May, casting Douglas, Burt Lancaster and Fredric March, and the money he was paid. The anecdotes he offered were precious to movie buffs like Janice and me.

Imagining a Military Coup

Knebel said he got the idea for his book (co-authored by Charles W. Bailey) while interviewing the one-time Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Curtis LeMay, who’d accused President Kennedy (off the record) of cowardice in the Cuban Bay of Pigs fiasco.

In the stunning film, Douglas portrays a patriotic Marine colonel who discovers a plot by his boss, a four-star general (Lancaster), to overthrow the United States government. “One thing that stands out in my mind,” Knebel said, “is that Kirk Douglas could have played any part—including the general or President of the United States (March). His company had bought the book and it was his call.

“When I asked him why he chose to be the Marine colonel, he explained that a lot of guys have been in the military and could relate with that role, but how many have been President or could imagine themselves President?”

The director, the celebrated John Frankenheimer, “was going through a marital thing at the time,” Knebel said, “and the contract for the film was one of those long, involved things containing a clause giving him the option of getting all his money up front. So Bailey and I figured if he could do it, anyone could,” he said. “For us, it would have amounted to a bonus of $50,000, in addition to our regular money.”

Knebel said he discussed it with Rod Serling, who wrote the screenplay, and learned he could receive $100,000 in advance if he chose to go that route. “But Rod was certain the movie would be a big hit so he said he was going to pass and take a percentage.”

So Knebel and Bailey decided to do likewise. But when he mentioned it to Douglas, the actor said he had been foolish. “They talk a lot about extra money in Hollywood,” he recalled Douglas telling him, “but if you can get $50,000 now, take it. Boy, was he right,” Knebel laughed. “We never got any extra money from that picture.” However, he went on to write 11 more novels which paid off nicely for him.

Tragically, Knebel, at 81, committed suicide at home on Feb. 26, 1993, by taking an overdose of sleeping pills. His wife, Constance, said he left two notes saying he was ending his suffering from lung cancer and heart ailments.

On Feb. 28, 1993—in the wake of Knebel’s death—I wrote a letter of condolence to her. In it, I hoped that she remembered Janice and I from our visit seven years earlier and our lively discussion of the film of her talented husband’s Seven Days in May. Here is her reply:

“Dear Dick. Yes, I remember you very well. It was fine evening and we enjoyed it immensely. Thanks so much for your warm letter. It’s very thoughtful of you to write. There isn’t much anyone can do to fill the hole he left but it does help to know so many people care and remember Fletcher with such affection. Warm regards, Connie.”

For all those who loved and remember the movies of the great Kirk Douglas, the black-and-white beauty Seven Days in May is a definite must-see.

Richard G. Carter was a Milwaukee Sentinel reporter, Milwaukee Journal columnist and local radio commentator, a New York Daily News columnist, and has appeared on “Larry King Live” and “Donahue.”