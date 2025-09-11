Spinal Tap Returns

× Expand Photo by Kyle Kaplan © Bleecker Street Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest in “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues”

They’re baaaaaack!—as we knew they would. Like any real has-been rock band that struck gold during the AOR years, Spinal Tap is tempted to reunite. With the focus on the minutia of band personality quirks, director Rob Reiner’s mockumentary schedules the British rockers for a single show at the New Orleans arena, not a reunion tour.

Why one show only? The wheels might pop off the tour bus if Spinal Tap went on the road, but a one-nighter is a plausible undertaking. Even so, the question is: Will the reunion implode during rehearsals—or onstage?

The original This is Spinal Tap (1984) was Reiner’s spot-on satire of the era’s mainstream rock as well as the music industry. The core of the band—David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer)—were endearing in their cluelessness, preposterous in their naïve presumption, cossetted by stardom and laid low by hubris. And yes, very British. Real life counterparts weren’t hard to spot. But as the sequel’s earnest director-narrator Marty DiBergi (Reiner) says near the onset, “Enough of my exposition. It’s time to make some noise.”

In This is Spinal Tap. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the band’s maniacal manager Ian Hope had died, leaving ownership of the name to his daughter, Faith Hope (Kerry Godliman). She decides to regroup a band that ended in steep decline whose members haven’t spoken to each other in 15 years. Each had gone his own way. Nigel lives in a small English town, runs a shop selling cheese and guitars and sits in with the Irish sessions at Puffin Pub. David moved to California and plays in a mariachi band (complete with sombrero). He’s been writing scores for podcasts and won a Holdie Award for best cellphone on-hold music. Derek tried his hand performing in front of symphony orchestras (a real-life bad trend of the 2020s) but settled on opening a glue museum. “It’s the adhesive of human behavior,” he maintains. He sports a Stick To It t-shirt.

In Spinal Tap II, the band’s dubious artistry stands in sharper contrast to the music industry than it did 40 years ago. The mogul in the original film, Sir Dennis Eaton-Hogg, might at least have enjoyed music from time to time. But in 2025, they are confronted with a young shark, Simon Howler, proud of his role in managing a K-pop group from Nicaragua who can’t play their instruments. He suffers from a congenital condition that leaves him unable to appreciate music and hopes that at least one band member will die soon, enabling him to turn the New Orleans show into a memorial concert. “In terms of how you’ll be remembered, the effect on record sales,” death would be a capital move, he insists.

With a history of drummers who came strange ends, Spinal Tap is faced with the problem of finding someone to pound the skins. They audition a gaggle of the ill-suited, including a Blue Man Group-esqe percussionist, and try to recruit Questlove, Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich. They all have their excuses to avoid the curse of the Spinal Tap drummer; Questlove pleads an upcoming colonoscopy. “What if we get an extra comfy seat for you,” one of the Taps offers. They finally find their drummer, a young punk metalhead, Didi, whose girlfriend was taken to a Spinal Tap show as a child by her granddad. Paul McCartney wanders into a rehearsal and performs a number from Spinal Tap’s late ‘60s catalog, “Cups and Cakes,” resembling Ray Davies on the worst day of songwriting. More real-life star power is injected by Elton John on vocals and piano for “Stonehenge.”

There are bits of hilarity all around in Spinal Tap II as the cast riff on the more absurd aspects of rock music, pop culture and the entertainment world. There are even fleeting pensive moments reflecting on friendship and time’s passage.

Of local interest: In the original movie, Spinal Tap plays a fictitious Milwaukee venue called Shank Hall. When Milwaukee promoter Peter Jest opened his club, he honored the movie by calling it Shank Hall. In several scenes from Spinal Tap II, David wears a Shank Hall t-shirt, showing how fact circles around fiction.