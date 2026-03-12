The Power of Being ‘The Optimist’

× Expand © Greenwich Entertainment The Optimist (2023) Stephen Lang and Elsie Fisher in The Optimist: The Bravest Act Is Truth (2023)

“It’s time to get your affairs in order,” the doctor tells his reticent patient, Herbert Heller. Herbert tells the physician to communicate only to him, not his wife. And in the next scene, when his daughter asks what the doctor said, he lies.

The protagonist of The Optimist—a story set in 2004—is a Holocaust survivor who never told his family, or anyone, what he endured. Herbert has led a life of concealment, carrying that weight on his shoulders, until coaxed half-unwillingly into a counseling center offering to videotape his memories as therapy. There, he forms a friendship with the camera operator-intern, a sullen teenage girl from a disturbed family, Abby. Gradually, they come to trust each other, share their pain and arrive at something like understanding.

Director Finn Taylor based The Optimist on a true story, told in flashbacks (occasionally flashbacks within flashbacks). When the Nazis occupied Herbert’s hometown, Prague, life continued for a while. His father was an unflagging optimist, convinced that everything will turn out right and incapable of understanding until much too late—if ever—that the worst will happen.

The noose closed tighter step by step. First came the mandatory wearing of the yellow Star of David. Herbert’s mother, proud of their affluence, sewed the stars into their clothes with silken threads. Then, Jews were banned from attending school—and Herbert’s former classmates turned on him. When the Gestapo knocked (loudly) on their door, Herbert’s family was given five minutes to pack—one suitcase per person. First stop Terezin, 30 miles north of Prague, a resort converted by the Nazis into a “model” concentration camp where conditions were mild enough to be filmed for newsreels and presented for inspection by the Red Cross. The worst was yet to come when the family was shipped by freight train to Auschwitz.

Stephen Lang (Avatar) plays the adult Herbert with the awkward body language of pain. He made a successful life after immigrating to Northern California, where he established a toy shop, but moments of trauma could be triggered by many things. The sight of black shiny shoes reminds him of the boots worn by the camp guards. He is also burdened by survivor’s guilt—why did he survive when his father and older brother perished? Good performances are given by Elsie Fisher as Abby and Luke David Blumm as young Herbert.

There have been several Holocaust film dramas that rise to greatness, especially Sophie’s Choice and Schindler’s List. Why continue to make more movies inspired by those events? One answer is the rise of Holocaust denial and now, of counterfeit pseudo-histories imbedded in AI slop. The more stories that are told, the more chances that the truth will survive.

A portion of The Optimist’s profits will be donated to Kavod, which supports Holocaust survivors in the U.S. The project is also associated with Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), the mental health nonprofit co-founded by Glenn Close. The film’s score is composed by Jenny Scheinman, granddaughter of Telford Taylor, a U.S. prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials.