Top 11 Films of 2011

It's frustrating. Film critics in Milwaukee can never be sure their top-of-the-year list will stand because they haven't seen all of the top films by year's end. Inevitably, several significant releases don't reach Milwaukee until weeks or even months into the new year. And then there is the eternal problem of what constitutes the top. "Best" is a tricky word without clear definition. Best at what? So let's chuck the pretense and call this what it really is: my <em>favorite</em> films of the year just ended—the ones I might actually enjoy seeing again and again.<strong><br /><br />Favorite Feature Films</strong> <p>1. <em>Midnight in Paris</em></p> <p>2. <em>Tree of Life</em></p> <p>3. <em>Take Shelter</em></p> <p>4. <em>J. Edgar</em></p> <p>5. <em>Restless</em></p> <p>6. <em>Drive</em></p> <p>7. <em>The Skin I Live In</em></p> <p>8. <em>Young Adult</em></p> <p>9. <em>The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo</em></p> <p>10. <em>The Artist</em></p> <p>11. <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Favorite Documentaries</strong></p> <p>1. <em>Tabloid</em></p> <p>2. <em>POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold</em></p>